Angola: Can'2024 - Angola Play in Kumassi for Group E

Luanda — Angola face away Ghana on March 23 in Kumassi, for the third round of the Group E qualifying for the final phase of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations(CAN '2024) to take place in Côte d'Ivoire.

The two teams that co-lead group E with four points will clash again on November 27 in Luanda, for round four.

Central African Republic and Madagascar, who have one point each in third and fourth place, also part of Group E.

Senegal are the current continental champions, a title achieved in the 2021 edition after beating Egypt in the final, 4-2, on penalties, after (0-0) in regular time and overtime.