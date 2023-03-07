Angola At Portuguese Tourism Exchange With 20 Tour Operators

Luanda — Twenty tourism operators, including individuals and institutions, represent Angola at the Lisbon Tourism Exchange (BTL), which brings together, since March 1, exhibitors from different countries around the world, at the FIL building, in Parque das Nações (Nations' park).

The event is a business platform and a great attraction for people with a high interest in tourist or corporate travel, so it will bring together companies, brands, products and international visitors for five days.

Meanwhile, Angola Airlines (TAAG) is seizing the occasion to emphasize in the event the implementation of the company's new commercial strategy for the Portuguese market, where, in addition to the growth and consolidation of the traditional Luanda-Lisbon connection, it intends to explore additional routes.

The intention, according to a note released to ANGOP, is to make the Portuguese capital a multipoint for attracting tourists from Portugal and Europe to destinations in Africa and Brazil, covered by this Angolan aeronautical operator.

For this purpose, online marketing and communication campaigns are underway, with the aim of promoting a range of exotic, cultural, gastronomic and sporting activities and leisure experiences in Angola, Mozambique, São Tomé, Namibia, South Africa and Brazil.

The communiqué mentions that the Luanda-Lisbon connection is one of TAAG's most consolidated international routes, currently having twice-daily frequencies. Every year, it transports thousands of passengers, a reflection of the strong relationship and history that links Angola and Portugal.

Among other figures, the Angolan airline's exhibition spot has already been visited by the President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who interacted with the Angolan delegation at the event.

BTL, also called the International Tourism Fair of Portugal, is the meeting point for professionals linked to tourism and a space for applying the latest trends in this market, involving travel agencies and tourism promotion offices from different countries.

Annually, it brings together tourism products and service companies that present their offers to the market and the general public, also through workshops, business contacts (networking) for professionals and different cultural activities.

Founded in 1938 and based in Luanda, TAAG is the leading company in the Angolan aviation market, recognized globally and with sustained growth, currently offering 14 domestic destinations and 13 international destinations.

In addition to passenger carrier, its fleet also transports cargo, an increasingly essential service for the development of the local ecosystem.

TAAG also participated, from the 18th to the 22nd of February, in the 42nd Edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), in Madrid, capital of the Kingdom of Spain, where it promoted the Luanda-Madrid-Luanda route, launched in July 2022.