Tanzania: Govt Outlaws Boarding Service for Young School Child

THE Government has issued a latest education circular which freezes boarding services for nursery to standard four pupils starting March this year.

A document signed by Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Commissioner, Dr. Lyabwene Mtahabwa to education stakeholders in the country, said some schools have been receiving young pupils for nursery to Standard Four.

Dr Mtahabwa said the ministry has directed all school owners to provide boarding services starting from standard five onwards.

"It is not allowed to provide boarding services to pupils of nursery through standard four except with a special permit that will be issued by the commissioner for education," she said.

The decision is part of the initiation of school registration guidelines which were issued by the ministry in November 2020.

The implementation of Education Circular No. 3 of 2007 regarding the banning of academic camps in primary schools, it is not allowed for any school to have academic camps.

"Many camps have been found to have morally dangerous environments thus threatening the safety and health of students because they were established without following the official procedures for the establishment of dormitories or shared residence for students", she said.

Furthermore, the ministry will do the follow-up to see if the document is implemented accordingly, and any school found violating the document, measures will be taken against them, including disciplinary, legal, or cancellation of registration.