Kenya: Media Council Castigates Newsrooms Over Fake News on Matiangi House Raid

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has faulted newsrooms that reported the alleged raid on former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi's home for failing to meet the accountability threshold.

MCK CEO David Omwoyo made the statement on Monday after mainstream media which covered the event failed to produce to provide any photos or footage of the raid denied by security agencies.

On February 11, 2023, MCK requested media houses to provide videos and/or photos relevant to the alleged forced entry into Matiangi's Karen home on February 9.

"Unfortunately, despite the MCK media monitoring system capturing 26 news articles by mainstream media on the event, none showed either Dr. [Matiang'i] himself or his home or even the alleged security officials. The media have failed to provide any photos or videos," Omwoyo stated.

In a bid to protect the integrity of media from the widespread condemnation by the public over the coverage of the raid which is said to have been falsified, MCK says the mainstream ought to have apologized.

Threat to democracy

Omwoyo insisted that the failure of the mainstream media to apologize for 'misleading' the public over the situation amounted to a violation of the Code of Conduct.

MCK denounced the stance as a threat to democracy.

Omwoyo castigated the media for "rejecting accountability" over the alleged raid saying the matter was putting the credibility of the media at stake.

"By failing to adhere to their own Code of Conduct and rejecting any form of peer review or established regulations and practice, the media becomes a threat to democracy and press freedom and instead become agents of impunity who are resisting any form of accountability," Omwoyo stated.

The Council mentioned that it is committed to fearlessly defending media freedom.

"MCK reiterates that being reminded of your ethical responsibility and professional obligation to adhere to the code of ethics is not a threat to press freedom but protecting the public interest and citizen exposure to misleading media content," Omwoyo said.

Staged

No evidence has been provided either by the police officers or from Matiangi and his lawyer to unearth the real details of what unfolded during the incident that occurred on February 9, 2023.

There were also questions on why no images or surveillance footage had emerged on the said incident.

News crews that rushed to Matiangi's home equally had no footage or images of the alleged deployment of elite police officers.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki dismissed claims security agencies raided the home of his predecessor who openly backed night raids during his tenure.

He termed claims by Matiangi's lawyers as false.

The Interior CS said no law enforcement agencies had orders to pursue Matiangi dismissing assertions the National Police Service (NPS), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) may have raided his home at the time.