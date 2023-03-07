Rwanda: Players Abroad - Biramahire Wins First Silverware With UD Songo

It was a fair weekend for Rwandan players abroad as attacker Abeddy Biramahire won his first trophy in the colors of his new club UD Songo in Mozambique.

Striker Glen Habimana, who was on the score sheet a week before, also set up a goal for Victoria Rosport in their 3-1 victory over Hostert.

Times Sport takes you through how Rwandan players fared in their respective clubs abroad over the weekend.

Mozambique

Abeddy Biramahire played full 90 minutes for UD Songo as they beat Ferroviario de Nampula to clinch the Pre Temporado Internacional Bonanza Cup, his first silverware just two weeks after joining the Mozambican club.

Morocco

Emmanuel Imanishimwe was an unused substitute as his side AS FAR Rabat maintained their lead at the top of the league table with 1-0 win over Difaa El Jadidi.

France

Teenager Hakim Sahabo was in action for Lille in the French U19 league as they lost 3-1 to FC Saran.

Elsewhere in the Ligue 1, Warren Kamanzi was an unused substitute as Toulouse suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Clermont Foot.

In the CFA League, Irvyn Lomami featured for Olympique Lyonnais' second team who drew 0-0 with Auxerre.

Belgium

In the Belgian third tier, Central midfielder Samuel Gueulette featured for Raal La Louviere who beat Oud-Hervelee 3-0.

In the Challenger League relegation play off, Djihad Bizimana was not in the KMSK Deinze team which went away to beat Virton 2-1.

England

Noam Emeran is expected to start on Tuesday, March 6, when Manchester United U21 host Chelsea in the Premier League 2.

Luxembourg

Glen Habimana set up the second goal in the 38th minute for Victoria Rosport who thrashed Hostert 3-1.

Right-back Jonathan Nsanzimana did not make it in the Union Titus Petange squad that beat Swift Hesparange 2-1.

Moldova

Steve Rubanguka featured for Chisinau Zimbriu who drew 0-0 with SF Gheorge in the quarter finals first leg of the league cup.

Norway

Central defender Ange Mutsinzi played full throttle for FK Jerv as they beat Viking 1-0 in a pre-season friendly.