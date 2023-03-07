Rwanda: Organ Donation Law Expected to Be Operational in May

A new law that will allow Rwandans to donate their vital organs when they die, is expected to get operational in a matter of weeks, according to the Ministry of Health.

Approved by the parliament earlier this year, 'the law on the use of human organs, tissues, and cells' gives guidelines on the process of organ donation by Rwandans aged 18 years and above, and it is looked at as key legislation that will facilitate transplant surgery services and teaching programs in the country.

The organs included in the organ donation law include kidneys, liver and cornea.

Speaking in a press conference that preceded the fifth edition of the Africa Health Agenda that will take place between March 5 to 8 in Kigali, the minister of health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, said: "It (the law) is expected to be gazetted in a few weeks probably, it depends. But many steps have been passed at least so that we can do these transplant services without any legal challenges."

He noted that after the law comes into effect, kidney transplants are expected to begin at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali around May.

It is understood that the practice of harvesting organs from those who want to donate their organs after they pass on is expected to take shape soon, with relevant institutions currently making the necessary preparations for the procedures to be conducted successfully in the country.

Besides treatment purposes, such medical advancements are expected to develop the health sector through promoting medical tourism, as well as facilitating more deepened research in the medical discipline.

Conducting organ transplant procedures in the country will also alleviate the financial burdens that many families suffer when conducting these procedures abroad.