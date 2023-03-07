Rwanda: Organ Donation Law Expected to Be Operational in May

6 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

A new law that will allow Rwandans to donate their vital organs when they die, is expected to get operational in a matter of weeks, according to the Ministry of Health.

Approved by the parliament earlier this year, 'the law on the use of human organs, tissues, and cells' gives guidelines on the process of organ donation by Rwandans aged 18 years and above, and it is looked at as key legislation that will facilitate transplant surgery services and teaching programs in the country.

The organs included in the organ donation law include kidneys, liver and cornea.

Speaking in a press conference that preceded the fifth edition of the Africa Health Agenda that will take place between March 5 to 8 in Kigali, the minister of health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, said: "It (the law) is expected to be gazetted in a few weeks probably, it depends. But many steps have been passed at least so that we can do these transplant services without any legal challenges."

He noted that after the law comes into effect, kidney transplants are expected to begin at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali around May.

It is understood that the practice of harvesting organs from those who want to donate their organs after they pass on is expected to take shape soon, with relevant institutions currently making the necessary preparations for the procedures to be conducted successfully in the country.

Besides treatment purposes, such medical advancements are expected to develop the health sector through promoting medical tourism, as well as facilitating more deepened research in the medical discipline.

Conducting organ transplant procedures in the country will also alleviate the financial burdens that many families suffer when conducting these procedures abroad.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.