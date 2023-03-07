Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - 'The Early Goal Settled the Players' - Malick Daf

Senegal coach Malick Daf says Pape Demba Diop's early goal settled his charges' in their TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final victory over Tunisia.

The Zulte Waregem starlet broke the deadlock inside seven minutes at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia.

Lamine Camara scored twice to put the game to bed and book the WAFU-A champions their fourth appearance at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final.

"We thank god for granting us our wish which was to win today and go to the final," Daf told CAFOnline.

"Tunisia is a tough opponent who are difficult to play against but like we prepared for the match they were concentrated and focused in the match.

"The early goal made it a lot easier for us as it allowed the team to play much better.

"We scored the second goal from our high press which gave us a 2-0 lead at half time."

The Young Teranga Lions qualified to the final in each of their previous three appearances in the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON.

"In the second half I told my players to keep pressing high and not allow Tunisia to come at us," Daf added.

"We will prepare for the final on Saturday because our objective is to win the trophy."

Senegal will face the winner between Nigeria and The Gambia in Saturday's final at the Cairo International Stadium.