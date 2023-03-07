Kenya: Azimio Backers Seeking Govt Opportunities Must Abandon Protests - Gachagua

6 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed leaders in the rival Azimio-One Kenya Coalition who are development-oriented to support government's development agenda.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for 6,704 Affordable Housing Units, in Starehe, Nairobi, on Monday, Gachagua denied that government is excluding Azimio backers from opportunities, and asked those interested to disengage from planned anti-government protests.

He said this even as the government awarded the contract of construction the affordable housing units in Starehe to Gulfcap Real Estate, a company associated with Mombasa businessman and EALA MP Suleiman Shabal, who is also a member of Azimio.

"Shabal is a leader within the Azimio coalition but we are collaborating with him because he has something to offer the people of Kenya," Gachagua said.

"We are also asking the rest to come and partner with the government, what we wouldn't agree with them is on protests, he stated stated.

Gachagua, on a light note, also welcomed Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi who attended the event to work with the government. He asked Elachi not to take part in the planned nationwide protests called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

"I am pleased to see Beatrice Elachi here and I will be hurt to see you taking part in demonstrations because I know you aren't capable of throwing stones," he joked.

Other MPs present were Yusuf Haji (Kamukunji), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Ronald Karauri (Kasarani), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) and Felix Odiwour alias Jalang'o (Langata).

