Tunisia: Discussions On World Bank's Country Partnership Framework With Tunisia Temporarily Paused

Tunis/Tunisia — Discussions on the World Bank's Country Partnership Framework with Tunisia, which outlines strategic directions for operational engagements in the medium-term (2023-2027), have been temporarily paused by management, amidst the recent events concerning sub-Saharan migrants. The dialogue and engagement with the Tunisian authorities are maintained, said The World Bank in a statement released Monday evening.

The World Bank Group President has conveyed an internal message to staff about recent events in Tunisia "which deeply concern the World Bank Group and its staff. The safety and inclusion of migrants and minorities is part of our institution's core values of inclusion, respect, and anti-racism in all shapes and forms. World Bank Group management has voiced this unequivocally with the government. It also took note of the positive steps taken by the government to ease the situation".

"The World Bank Group's work in Tunisia is devoted to helping create better lives for all people, whether citizens, residents, or immigrants. We remain fully engaged in our operations in the country, working for its people and with these values," the WB recalls.