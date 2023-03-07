South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Officiate At Swearing-in of New Members of the National Executive

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today, 07 March 2023, officiate at the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the National Executive.

The ceremony will take place at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

The President announced changes to the National Executive on Monday, 06 March 2023, to ensure that Government is properly capacitated to give effect to the commitments made in the State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speech.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed members of the National Executive.

Details of the swearing-in ceremony of the National Executive are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2023

Time: 18h00 (Media to arrive by 16H00)

Venue: Tuynhuys, Cape Town

Media wishing to cover the ceremony are asked to RSVP to khutjo@presidency.gov.za or 079 898 4621 and Kearabetswe@presidency.gov.za or 066 219 2162 by 13h00 on Tuesday, 07 March 2023.