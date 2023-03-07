South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Officiate At Swearing-in of New Members of the National Executive

7 March 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today, 07 March 2023, officiate at the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the National Executive.

The ceremony will take place at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

The President announced changes to the National Executive on Monday, 06 March 2023, to ensure that Government is properly capacitated to give effect to the commitments made in the State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speech.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed members of the National Executive.

Details of the swearing-in ceremony of the National Executive are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2023

Time: 18h00 (Media to arrive by 16H00)

Venue: Tuynhuys, Cape Town

Media wishing to cover the ceremony are asked to RSVP to khutjo@presidency.gov.za or 079 898 4621 and Kearabetswe@presidency.gov.za or 066 219 2162 by 13h00 on Tuesday, 07 March 2023.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.