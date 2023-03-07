Malawi's Long Distance Runner 'Revenge' in Mzuzu City Half Marathon

Barely a week after losing cross country, long distance runner Nalicy Chirwa avenged her lost to short runner Asimenye Simwaka when he won the inaugural Mzuzu Half Marathon held on Sunday.

Chirwa said although Simwaka is a good athlete she lost in the cross country because of complacency.

"Honestly, I did expect that I could lose to Simwaka because that's not her distance. A short distance cannot be expected to win a long distance. But it just shows that she good," said Chirwa.

Chirwa finished the 21-kilometre distance in 1:23:44 while Asimenye covered the same distance in 1:25:49 with veteran Doris Fisha settling for third position in 1:25:56.

In the men's category it was a new kid on the block Chikondi Nyamwali who outpaced a field of athletes including veteran long distance runner Chancy Master.

He clocked 1:08.04 hrs with Master falling short of the 20-year-old by just six seconds to miss the title as well the K1 million prize money.

He settled for K700,000 while another budding athlete McDonald Maganizo won bronze medal to pocket K500,000.

In an interview, Nyamwali said it was a surprise because he has prepared for the event.

"I was very much prepared to win here and I am very happy to have achieved my goal. I would like to thank my coach John Mwathiwa who encouraged us to work hard and instilled confidence not to fear big name athletes," he said.

The youngster would have faced stern test had South Africa-based athlete Mphatso Nadolo not changed his plans to compete after being advised by his managers.

The two-time Blantyre Marathon champion, who was stripped of his title last October after he was allegedly found guilty of cheating, wanted to redeem himself from that controversy.