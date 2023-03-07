Zimbabwe: Finance Managers in Court for Stealing Church Money

7 March 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

An Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) employee Taurai Simango was arraigned before the Harare Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure charged of stealing US$76 758-00 from the organisation.

According to the state, during the period from 30 January 2020 to September 2021 and on different occasions, Taurai Simango, who is EFZ Finance Manager misrepresented to the complainant that he had paid cash to different suppliers yet in actual fact he had not paid anything.

It is further alleged that to cover up his offences, Simango originated fake receipts purporting that he had obtained them from suppliers as proof of payment and tendered the receipts to the complainant.

The church then verified the receipts and was told that there were no such payments and the suppliers never rendered any service to the organization.

As a result of accused's actions, the EFZ suffered an actual prejudice of US$76 758-00 and nothing was recovered.

Simango was granted ZWL$150 000 bail and remanded to 4 May for routine remand.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.