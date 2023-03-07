Kenya: Wandayi Faults UDA for Dangling Govt Jobs Before Azimio Loyalists

Kisumu — National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has faulted the leadership of United Democratic Movement (UDA) party for dangling government job opportunities during its recruitment of new members.

While in Kisumu over the weekend, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala told the people of Kisumu that a membership card of the UDA party will be an added advantage during placing in government jobs.

Wandayi who is also the Ugunja MP termed the pronouncements as unfortunate noting that the people of Nyanza will not be hoodwinked to register as UDA members.

"I want to condemn such utterances from UDA people, they should not mislead our people into their corner through dangling of carrots," he said.

The MP says there is a big difference between the UDA party and the government, warning the party officials not to take advantage to mislead Kenyans.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu, Wandayi however says such schemes have been used in the past on Nyanza people but they have all failed.

"UDA party should stop corrupting our politics that belong to the dark one party KANU era" he said.

Wandayi insists they do not recognize the presidency of William Ruto, which he says continues to inflict pain on Kenyans.

He called upon the people of Nyanza to resist such attempts to register them into a party they do not support but exercise the democratic space that the country gained through the promulgation of the new Constitution in 2010.

Wandayi says such moves are part of the reason as Azimio, why they must go to the streets on Wednesday to denounce the government for the wrong deeds it is committing against Kenyans.

"This is perhaps one of the reasons why the mass action must succeed, because these fellas seem to be drunk with power every other passing day," he said.