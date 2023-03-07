Zambia's Developing International Relations

7 March 2023
Chatham House (London)
analysis By Christopher Vandome

'Positive neutrality' and global partnerships

In recent years, Zambia has changed its approach to international relations. The administration of President Hakainde Hichilema, elected in August 2021, has revived the country's relationships with key Western partners, while maintaining links with China and the wider African continent.

Zambia is central to a number of global concerns, including as a participant of the G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatments; as a democratic state and potential African ally for the West; and as a valuable producer of natural resources required for the global green transition.

This paper provides an overview of the latest developments in Zambia's international relations and explores what these might mean for the world and the people of Zambia.

Christopher Vandome Senior Research Fellow, Africa Programme

This article was originally posted on the Chatham House website.

