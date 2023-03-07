Tanzania: Judiciary Warns Employees Who Obstruct Reforms

THE leadership of the Judiciary of Tanzania will act tough and hold accountable any employee who will be an obstacle to the changes that are being made by the arm of the government.

Principal Judge of the High Court of Tanzania, Mr Mustapher Siyani has said the judiciary will not hesitate to take action(s) against those who obstruct reforms being made, including ensuring the judiciary going digital by 2025.

Speaking while closing the work session for the review of the budget for half year 2022/23 and the analysis of the preparation of the budget for the year 2023/2024 of the Judiciary held in Dodoma over the weekend, the Principal Judge stressed on cooperation among executives to reach the intended mission.

In addition, he appealed to Court Administrators of various Courts not to hesitate to take punitive actions against the careless employees under them.

"No change can happen without accountability. Each one of you must fulfill his/her responsibility in practice to ensure that he/she fulfills the important role of providing fair justice in a fair and timely manner and in line with these changes," he said.

Equally, Judge Siyani asked them to cooperate and see into it that everyone supports the Tanzanian Judiciary to move forward and achieve success, including removing the idea that everything will be done by the Headquarters.

"Everyone should be responsible for their role when planning the budget, the priorities should be institutional," he emphasised. He asked the Deputy Registrars and Court Administrators to cooperate in achieving the changes because success would be achieved due to each other's role.

Mr Siyani added that this is the year to make changes to provide better services, so everyone should be responsible for that, thus the employees should be creative and own the changes. He insisted to them to be familiar with the culture of the judiciary.

The Principal Judge urged the members of the working session to critically look at the way they plan the budgets of their areas and see how they could help the Primary Courts since 70 per cent of the cases come from those Courts.

The meeting was attended by Court Management Leaders, Deputy Registrars, Court Administrators, Resident Magistrates and Budget Officers from various Courts in the country.