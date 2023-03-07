Tanzania: Bus Plunges Into Valley Killing 9, Several Hurt

Nine people have died and 30 others injured after a bus plunged into the valley of Mountain Nkondwe in Tanganyika District, Katavi.

When the bus owned by Komba company reached the place, according to Katavi Regional Police Commander Katavi Ali Makame, the driver failed to control it and plunged into the valley.

He said the accident occurred on March 5, 2023 at 3.45pm.

Tanganyika Rungwe District Chief Medical Officer, Dr Alex Mrema confirmed that nine people died on the spot while 30 were hurt.

Of the deceased, the report added, five were men including two elderly, two children and four women including a pregnant woman.

The Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Mwamvua Mrindoko who was among people who visited the survivors at Tanganyika District Hospital and conveyed a message of condolence to the relatives, friends of those who lost their lives saying the nation has lost the manpower.

"Condition of some seriously injured passengers who were brought has improved," she said.