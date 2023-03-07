Tanzania: Bus Plunges Into Valley Killing 9, Several Hurt

7 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Nine people have died and 30 others injured after a bus plunged into the valley of Mountain Nkondwe in Tanganyika District, Katavi.

When the bus owned by Komba company reached the place, according to Katavi Regional Police Commander Katavi Ali Makame, the driver failed to control it and plunged into the valley.

He said the accident occurred on March 5, 2023 at 3.45pm.

Tanganyika Rungwe District Chief Medical Officer, Dr Alex Mrema confirmed that nine people died on the spot while 30 were hurt.

Of the deceased, the report added, five were men including two elderly, two children and four women including a pregnant woman.

The Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Mwamvua Mrindoko who was among people who visited the survivors at Tanganyika District Hospital and conveyed a message of condolence to the relatives, friends of those who lost their lives saying the nation has lost the manpower.

"Condition of some seriously injured passengers who were brought has improved," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.