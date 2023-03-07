Tanzania: Initiative Draws Over 2000 Students for Blood Donation

IN supporting government's efforts to save lives of patients in need of blood, telecommunication company Halotel in collaboration with Kisutu Girls Secondary school and the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) organised a voluntary blood donation campaign yesterday, attracting over 2000 students from 40 secondary schools in Dar es Salaam.

The event was held ahead of the International Women's Day to be marked tomorrow.

Halotel saw it important to commemorate the day by donating to health sector in supporting government's efforts to improve the sector for the national development.

The company facilitated the campaign by also donating foodstuffs, drinks and snacks, as well as T-shirts for being used during the exercise at Kisutu Secondary School grounds in the city.

Speaking at an event to hand over the materials, Halotel's Head of Marketing department, Ms Sakina Makabu said: "This support is in ensuring that we help to lessen the burden being shouldered by the government to reduce challenge of access to blood to help and save lives of patients of various groups in our hospitals in the country especially MOI, the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) along with other hospitals within Dar es Salaam region."

She added; pregnant women, victims and survivors of accidents, children under the age of five are in high demand of blood.

Hence, facilitating this exercise is also a gesture of company's love to Tanzanians who are also its customers.

Speaking during the event, MOI Public Relations Officer Patrick Mvungi said the institute was pleased with the response from Halotel to facilitate Kisutu girls' blood donation campaign.

"This shows how Halotel endlessly values the health of citizens and the efforts being made in improving health sector in the country. This is a big step for us towards further strengthening cooperation with Halotel in improving the health sector," he stated.

On her side: Kisutu Girls Secondary School headmistress, Ms Chiku Mhando, thanked the Halotel for being the sponsor of the important event and she appealed to individuals, companies and different institutions to come forward to donate blood to address shortage of blood in the national blood bank.

She explained that the Company's policy on the CSR is not only business-oriented but also about caring and giving back to the community in supporting the government's efforts in improving people's welfare in different sectors.

This year, the company mainly focuses on supporting efforts in both health and education sectors.