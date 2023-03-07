Uganda: Inside Gay Bill - Gay Ugandans Abroad to Be Returned for Trial, Ten Years Imprisonment for All Gays

Last month, Parliament granted leave to Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa to introduce a private member's Bill titled the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

While seeking leave Basalirwa claimed that Homosexuality is the new "cancer" eating up the world and should be curbed before it is too late.

Basalirwa insists that Homosexuality is a "human wrong".

According to the suggestions included in Basalirwa's Bill, Ugandans who are suspected of being involved in homosexuality will be extradited under the existing laws and could face at least ten years in jail in found guilty of practising homosexuality.

Already a number of Ugandans have declared being gay, these include female gospel singer Julie Mutesasira who now lives abroad and comedian Goerge Mulindwa alias Afande Kerekere.

The Bill also seeks to penalise those who attempt to commit an offence of homosexuality with a two-year jail term, while those who commit aggravated homosexuality or attempt the same will be handed a ten-year jail sentence.

The Bill defines aggravated homosexuality as one involving a victim who is a minor or if the suspect is infected with HIV.

A parent or guardian who practices homosexuality on a child or person under their custody or anyone under their control/authority also commits aggravated homosexuality.

The Bill also prohibits anyone to use drugs, or any substance to influence an unsuspecting person into homosexuality, such is a crime punishable by ten years in jail.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The jail term is not the only penalty advised by the Bill, the Bill seeks to give the court the mandate to order for financial compensation to a victim of Homosexuality, and such an amount will be determined by the court depending on the extent of the damage.

Consent from the victim will not be admissible as a defence, the Bill states.

Regarding the media, editors, reports, columnists, TV, Radio and film directors face an Shs5m fine for publishing or broadcasting the identity of victims of homosexuality.

"A person who aids, abets, counsels or procures another person to engage in acts of homosexuality commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for two years," the Bill states

"A person who conspires with another to induce another person of the same sex by any means of false pretence or other fraudulent means to permit any person of the same sex to have unlawful carnal knowledge of him or her commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for two years" it continues.

At a prayer service held in parliament and attended by several religious leaders Anita Among, speaker of the parliament, said "We want to appreciate our promoters of homosexuality for the social economic development they have brought to the country," in reference to western countries and donors. "But we do not appreciate the fact that they are killing morals. We do not need their money, we need our culture."