Zimbabwe: Govt Bans Public Gatherings in Chegutu to Avert Cholera Disaster - International Women's Day Commemorations Shelved

Following two confirmed cases of Cholera in Chegutu district recently, government has reportedly put an umbrella ban on all official public gatherings to avert an outbreak.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com Monday that scheduled International Women's Day (IWD) commemorations set for Wednesday in the district were cancelled amid fears the large crowd could spawn bacterial infections resulting in a health disaster.

The responsible ministry confirmed cancellation without giving any reasons.

"The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small And Medium Enterprises Development would like to inform development partners, invited stakeholders, and the nation of Zimbabwe that the national commemoration of the International Women's Day, which was scheduled to be held on the 8th of March 2023 in Chegutu District (Norton), Mashonaland West Province has been postponed until further notice due to circumstances beyond our control. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted," reads a notice issued Monday.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by eating or drinking food or water that is contaminated with the bacterium.

Government has activated health emergency response mechanisms following a cholera outbreak in the Sadc region and the recording of two cases in Chegutu.

Health authorities have confirmed full recoveries for the two Chegutu cases, while the outbreak has so far claimed 1 400 lives in the region, with 43 000 confirmed cases.

The current cholera outbreaks within the Sadc region is affecting neighbouring countries Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

Zimbabwe has since taken a proactive stance to avert an outbreak in the country.

The ministry has advised the public to be on alert for symptoms of watery diarrhoea amongst travellers from regional countries to seek treatment at their nearest health facilities.

On February 15, Zimbabwe confirmed a case of cholera in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province, with the patient having presented with watery diarrhoea and vomiting on February 12.

On February 17, a second case was reported, again in Chegutu.

A raft of measures to control the spread of cholera include drinking and using safe and boiled water at all times.

Citizens are urged to practise good hygiene, including washing hands before eating, after visiting the toilet and use proper latrines and other sanitation systems.

Cooking food well and keeping it covered and hot are the other prescribed measures.