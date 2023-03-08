Zimbabwe: Bona Mugabe Divorces Chikore

7 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Late former President Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona has divorced her husband Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore.

A source told NewZimbabwe.com that divorce summons were filed Tuesday morning at the Harare High Court.

"Her lawyers indeed filed the summons today (Tuesday) at the High Court," said the source.

Bona filed for divorce on grounds that her marriage had irretrievably broken down.

The couple has three children.

The two tied the knot in 2014 at a posh wedding ceremony attended by over 4 000 guests, among them three heads of state and dignitaries from all over Southern Africa.

The wedding which was broadcast on ZBC reportedly cost US$4 million.

In 2015, there were reports that Bona's marriage was on the rocks and former president Mugabe had intervened cautioning his son in law who was accused of adultery.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.