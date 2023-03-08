South Africa: New Electricity Minister Can't Promise a Quick Fix for Power Cuts - South African News Briefs - March 8, 2023

New Electricity Minister Can't Promise a Quick Fix to Load Shedding

Newly appointed electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says that he will unveil an implementation plan shortly to deal with load shedding, reports EWN. Ramokgopa is tasked with all aspects of the response to the electricity crisis as power utility Eskom battles aging infrastructure, governance issues, and dwindling generation capacity. President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his address on his cabinet reshuffle that Ramokgopa would expedite plans to ensure the country is more energy secure. "The minister will work with Eskom leadership to turn around the performance of existing power stations and to accelerate the procurement of new generation capacity, working with all colleagues," he said. While Ramokgopa is yet to share the details of his implementation plan, he is expected to involve Eskom officials, the private sector and opposition parties when he kicks off high-level talks with stakeholders.

PSL Soccer Player Siphamandla Mtolo Dies During Training

The South African football community is mourning the sudden death of Richards Bay Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Siphamandla Mtolo, reports News24. Mtolo died after collapsing during a training session. The 29-year-old, who played as a defender and holding midfielder, and has been at the KwaZulu-Natal club since 2020, was known as 'Spepe' by his teammates and fans. The South African Football Association (SAFA) issued a statement saying: "We as the South African Football Association would like to convey our sincerest condolences, deepest sympathy, and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends, and the club during this difficult time."

South Africa's Economy Shrinks by 1.3%

Statistics South Africa data shows that the country's economy contracted by 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, reports SABC News. According to Stats SA, contributions to the decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 came from the mining, agriculture, and manufacturing industries. The stats agency also noted a slowdown in economic activities in the finance, real estate, and business services industries. Chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop, says economic growth in 2023 is expected to be flat due to the ongoing energy crisis. Bishop says: "We think growth will come out at 0.5% in 2023, we have a year ahead of severe load shedding which will damage economic activity in South Africa and of course as well economic growth forecasts have been revised down since the start of the year."

