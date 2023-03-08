South Africa: Nehawu Strike Continues to Hit Hard With Widespread Reports of Deaths and Suffering

Chris Gilili / GroundUp (CC BY-ND 4.0)
Members of the South African Policing Union (SAPU) march through the streets of Pretoria with NEHAWU and other affiliates as they start an indefinite strike on Monday, March 6, 2023.
7 March 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Takudzwa Pongweni, Estelle Ellis, Mark Heywood, Naledi Sikhakhane and Rudzani Tshivhase

Day two of the interdicted Nehawu strike continued to rumble and burn on Tuesday, leaving dead bodies, exhausted workers and hungry and untreated patients in its wake.

Maverick Citizen has been contacted by doctors, nurses, patients and health workers across the country. Below, we attempt to document their experiences and concerns which continued to flood in throughout the day.

North West

Police clear burning tyres at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 7 March 2023 as Nehawu members picket outside the hospital. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp has been hard hit.

"Our nursing services manager was up until 1.30am. She was actually laying out four corpses," said an exhausted health worker.

"We will investigate if the deaths are linked to the strike action... they were simply found dead in their beds and suffice to say that yesterday (Monday) no patient received any medication, or IV fluids or anything."

North West health department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane confirmed that Tshepong was hardest hit. "That is where most of the protests and blockages were."

A few nurses attend to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.