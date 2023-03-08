Uganda: Stone Throwing Thugs Have Returned to the Northern Bypass, Police Warns

Police in Kampala have warned the public, particularly motorists who use the northern bypass at night, to be cautious following reports that stone-throwing criminals have returned to the highway.

The law enforcement body revealed this on Tuesday saying that the gangs have returned with new tactics such as throwing garbage sacks at motorists to force them to stop, thus warning them to be on the lookout for similar incidents.

Addressing to the press in Kampala, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the aim of such garbage attacks is to force motorists to stop along the highway to inspect their vehicles. And it is during this period, gang members pounce and attack.

He stated that such attacks had decreased as police increased patrols along the 22-kilometer highway, but the gangs have since established new black spots where they carry out such attacks.

Amongst the new black spots listed by police include; Kiwatule just before the overhead bridge, Nalya, Kyebando pass over and Bwaise around the NWSC sewerage treatment plant where they also use dangerous tools such as boulders, rocks, sharp instruments, dirty water and sticky substances on the wind screens, thrown at the motor vehicles to purposely distract or jam them.

In some incidents, these criminals have killed motorists for instance a truck driver identified as Fred Nashmolo who was killed near the NWSC treatment plant when he stopped to check his tire pressure after stepping on a sharp object on the road. He was hit with a blunt object on the head and died on spot.

Just this past weekend, Enanga revealed that another motorist identified as Muhammad Muzammil survived being robbed by the same group when they threw a garbage sack at his vehicle while on a slope in Kiwatule before the flyover but his defensive skills saved him hence encouraging the public to be careful.

"We urge all motorists to practice or refresh their defensive or evasive driving techniques, when in the face of danger. These include; car cornering and other precise maneuvers, outpacing an attacker, reversing at terrible speed, driving through the obstacle where possible or even hooting for serious help," Enanga said.

Adding that the the police intelligence, operational and IT teams, continue to troll the CCTV footages, around the areas to gather intelligence that can help identify the culprits and bring them to book.

Meanwhile, some members of the public who spoke with this website about the insecurity on this highway suggested that authorities such as UNRA consider installing security lights along this highway to deter criminals.