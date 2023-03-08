Kenya: IEBC Chair and Member Applications Due March 28

Nairobi — Kenyans seeking to be the next Chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have until March 28, 2023, to apply for the posts.

This is after the Selection Panel overseeing the recruitment process of the new team at the electoral body advertised the posts.

"The panel invites applications from qualified persons who satisfy the provisions of the Constitution and the IEBC Act," the panel said in a notice.

The vacancies arose at the Commission following the retirement of the outgoing Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu whose six-year tenure at the helm of the electoral agency ended in January 2023.

Former Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioners Justus Nyang'aya and Francis Wanderi resigned after President William Ruto formed a tribunal to investigate their conduct in the August 2022 polls.

They had rejected the electoral results that handed Ruto the presidency, calling the election count opaque.

The tribunal led by Justice Aggrey Muchelule subsequently recommended to President Ruto to sack Commissioner Irene Masit who opted not to resign.

-Chairperson-

The panel is seeking to fill one vacant position of the Chairperson at the agency.

Interested Kenyans seeking to be the Chairperson of the Commission must be qualified to hold the office of Judge of the Supreme Court under the Constitution.

The panel notified that interested candidates must among other requirements have at least fifteen years experience as a superior court judge, at least fifteen years experience as a distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner, or such experience in other relevant legal fields.

Additionally, those interested must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Those found to have at any time within the preceding five years found to have held office or stood for election as a Member of Parliament or County Assembly or has been a member of the governing body of a political party or holds any State Office will be disqualified for appointment in compliance with the Constitution.

-Member-

Five vacancies are up for grabs for members of the Commission.

For those interested to be members, the panel notified that they must hold a degree from a recognized university, have a proven relevant experience in electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, or law, and meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The disqualification standard will also be like that of seeking to be the Commission Chairperson.

Applicants shall be required to attach to their applications current and valid clearances from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB), Credit Reference Bureau, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC).

The Nelson Makanda seven-member-led panel will shortlist the names of the successful candidates and subsequently schedule their interviews.