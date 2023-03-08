Malawi: Ministry Reviving National Clean-Up Day

Amid the worst Cholera outbreak, the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture is reviving the National Clean-Up Day, beginning with a reminder to all relevant stakeholders that the country observes the day every second Friday of every month.

The ministry has said this in a press release dated 6th March 2023 and signed by Secretary for Local Government, Unity and Culture, James Chiusiwa.

Reads the press release: "With the increase of registered Cholera cases in Malawi, which is fuelled by unhygienic practices, the ministry urges all stakeholders in public and private sectors, CSOs and the general public at large to identify surroundings where the cleaning and greening activities will be observed on Friday, 10th March, 2023".

The ministry also advises all households, institutions and communities to have big containers, large enough to keep their waste.

It further reminds the general public that failing to properly handle waste is illegal under the laws of Malawi.

Launched with pomp and hype by President Lazarus Chakwera in November 2020, the National Clean-Up Day sought to achieve good hygienic practices among Malawians by encouraging citizens to sweep and clean their homes, workplaces and other community surroundings every second Friday of a month.

In January this year, environmental activists expressed disappointment with the dying momentum of the campaign meant to promote proper waste management in the country and called for its revival.