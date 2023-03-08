Malawi's Women's Football Star Dies

Former Malawi National Women's Football Team and FCB Nyasa Bullets defender Thandie Kasiya died on Monday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after a short illness.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Football Association of Malawi (FAM), said she was in the first Scorchers team that made its maiden international appearance at the 2002 Cosafa Women's Championship in Zimbabwe and played for the team up to 2016.

Kasiya launched her glittering career at Mbawala FC before joining Blantyre Zero.

She started as a striker before switching to midfielder and retired as a central defender last year.

Her last competitive match was on 9 February 2020 in a Presidential Women's National Championship final when Blantyre Zero lost 3-1 to DD Sunshine.

Malawi Under-20 National team coach Maggie Chombo, who played with Kasiya at both the national and club level, said: "We grew up together and she was very hard working and humble. As a friend and a colleague, we have been working together in developing women's football, especially in our team and as a senior player, she was always an inspiration to the players.

National Women's Football Association Chairperson and FAM Executive Committee member Suzgo Ngwira said women's football has lost a passionate player.

"We are lost for words with the passing of one of our former player Thandie. She was so passionate and hard working as a player. She still had more to offer in the game having shown interest in coaching and administration after her retirement as a player. She will greatly be missed," she said.

Kasiya, who was born on 7 July 1986, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at Chipembere Village, TA Kaomba in Kasungu.