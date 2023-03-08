Malawi to Host High-Level Regional Ministerial Meeting On Cholera, Other Public Health Emergencies

The Government of Malawi, with the support of the Africa CDC and the World Health Organization, will host a High-level Emergency Ministerial meeting for cholera affected countries, those at risk, relevant regional economic communities and partners.

The meeting is scheduled from 9th to 10th March 2023 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, according to a statement dated 6th March 2023 and signed by Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

The Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, will be the guest of honour.

The statement says the high-level meeting aims on countries to share information on the cholera outbreak and response to date, facilitate experience sharing in managing cholera outbreaks, discuss preparedness and readiness priorities and align on cross border collaboration and coordination mechanisms to better prepare for and to rapidly respond to the current cholera outbreak and any other health emergencies.

"Moreover, the meeting will highlight the proactive preparedness and concerted effort to address climate change impacts like cyclones and climate change related health emergencies.

"This will help to strengthen and enhance collaboration and coordination for cross-border preparedness and response to the ongoing cholera outbreak and other health emergencies.

"The meeting will be building on existing experiences and previous collaborations within the region and beyond, including the collaborative framework to coordinate cholera outbreak and other public health preparedness and response in member states at risk".

The statement further says it is expected that after the meeting the participating member states will issue a joint communique resolving to strengthen cross border collaboration, coordination, timely sharing of data related to cholera and other emerging and re-emerging diseases of regional concern, including climate-related emergencies.

"The meeting will also facilitate the establishment of the Africa Elimination of Cholera Epidemics Coordination Task Force (AECECT), championed by the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, the current Cholera Elimination Champion.

"The Member States will also produce roadmaps related to cholera and other emerging and re-emerging diseases of regional concern including climate-related emergencies.

"As we live in a global village, the fight against Cholera outbreak requires good collaboration and coordination among member states. Together we will win this war against Cholera and other emerging and re-emerging diseases".

According to the statement, the meeting will be attended by the ministers of health and water and sanitation from 14 countries within the Africa Region, international organizations, bilateral and multilateral partners.