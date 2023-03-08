Somalia: Al-Shabaab Storms Military Base Near Kismayo After Explosions

Kismayo — Al-Shabaab fighters launched a morning attack on a military camp outside the port city of Kismayo, which is housing the SNA and Jubaland Darwish.

The attack that started with the explosions was followed by a direct fight between the forces at the Janay Abdalle Base and the Al-Shabaab fighters, according to the villagers.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, a resident said that the fight was very intense and lasted for almost one hour. The combined forces managed to successfully repel the ambush.

The preliminary reports from the area indicated that the attack resulted in losses on the two warring parties, but the number still remained unclear.

The area lies between Kismayo and Afmadow and was previously controlled by the Al-Shabaab before it was taken over by the government forces and the Jubbaland soldiers in January of 2023.

Al-Shabaab has announced on pro-group's websites that they its fighters stormed the base in Janay Abdalle, but there is no independent source that confirms the claims.

There are no statements from Somali Government and Jubaland regarding the casualties.