Kenya: Machogu Outs Meru University Council and Reinstates Vice Chancellor

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Meru University Vice-Chancellor Professor Romanus Odhiambo.

The University Council had sent Professor Odhiambo on terminal leave which subsequently led to student unrest on Monday, indefinite closure of the institution, and a postponement of the graduation ceremony that was to take place on March 11, 2023.

"The decision by the University Council is unlawful," CS Machogu said.

He pointed out that the council acted in total disregard for the consequences that would result at a time the University was preparing to hold the graduation.

Machogu further faulted the Council for not consulting his office prior to undertaking their decision contrary to the requirements of the University Act.

The Act stipulates that University Councils should appoint a Vice Chancellor in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

"Regrettably, the Council fell short of its legal duty of fidelity to the applicable law," Machogu said.

Consequently, Machogu also directed the University management to facilitate the reopening of the University for the return of students and the resumption of normal operations no later than March 8, 2023.

Machogu also directed that the scheduled graduation should proceed as planned.

In the meantime, Machogu notified the current university council that their term will lapse on March 9, 2023.

"The Ministry is taking the necessary steps to constitute a successor Council in accordance with the law. The Council so appointed, shall, in line with its legal mandate, address the matter of the position of Vice-Chancellor," he said.

Machogu's decision immediately sparked celebrations on the street near the University with the students welcoming it.