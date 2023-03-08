Kenya Faces Fuel Shortage Amid a Dollar Crisis

Nairobi — Kenya is currently facing a fuel shortage at various fuel service stations in Nairobi.

The scarcity of the commodity is attributed to a cashflow problem blamed on declining dollar supply.

Oil company Vivo runs Shell confirmed to Capital FM the shortage, which has affected consumers.

"The shortage has affected our sales because some people won't be able to afford fuel. Instead, they opt to use matatu," said Miss Martha, Shell GPO manager.

Already, there are reports of long lines at pump stations, with consumers rushing to get the commodity before pumps run dry.

As of 10am today, lines were spotted at the Shell refueling point located adjacent to the Nairobi General Post Office area.

"The dollar issue has affected the headquarters, the retailers don't feel it as much," she said.

Globally, there has been a dollar rush in recent months as importers go for more dollars to facilitate their imports, orchestrated by a spike in global fuel, and food prices.

Rubis Oil Company, however, declined to respond to our queries, downplaying reports of fuel shortages across the country.

Currently, a liter of petrol retails for Sh177. This figure is likely to skyrocket should the dollar shortage continue to take center stage.

Kenyan motorists have raised concerns about the high cost of fuel, and the new shortage is likely to further complicate an already delicate situation.

This would also translate to the high prices Kenyans are likely to pay on public transport.