Kenyans Reap Big in Road Races Across the World

7 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Kenya's Roncer Kipkorir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish to clinch the Paris Half Marathon in the French capital over the weekend.

The 2021 Trabzon Half Marathon champion clocked 59:38 in first place as another Kenyan, Josphat Chumo came second in 59:53, ahead of third-placed French Jimmy Gressier who clocked 59:55.

In the women's race, Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medalist Sheila Chepkirui ran 1:06:01 to finish first, ahead of countrywoman Marion Kibor who clocked 1:06:45 in second, ahead of Ethiopian Betelihem Yemer who came third in 1:06:46.

There was another 1-2 finish for Kenya in Italy where Isaac Kipkemboi timed 59:17 to clinch the men's race at the Roma-Ostia Half Marathon.

He was followed closely by Wesley Kimutai who clocked 59:47 as Ethiopian Tadese Takele finished third in 59:56.

It was a redemptive race for Kipkemboi whose first race of this year was a disappointing 10th place finish at the Valencia Ibercaja 10km race in January.

It was the same script in the women's race where Dorcas Tuitoek timed 1:06:21 to take top honour as Kenyan-born Israeli Lorna Salpeter finished second in 1:06:56.

Another Kenyan, Magdalyne Masai came third in 1:07:07.

Over in Switzerland, William Kibor timed 29:09 to clinch the men's race at the Payenne 10km race.

Italian Dominik Rolli came second in 29:16 while Luca Noti who finished third in 29:34.

Lydia Njeri won the women's race, timing 32:43 to cross the finish line first.

