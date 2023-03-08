Africa: CAF Disciplinary Board Outcome On Al Hilal and Al Ahly Matter

The CAF Disciplinary Board following the incidents of misconduct that occurred during the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League fixture between Sudanese club, Al Hilal and Egyptian club, Al Ahly.

The club, Al Hilal faced charges of spectator misbehaviour and misconduct including team doctor Awad Elseed Osman Ahmed Mukhtar on separate but similar charges, and failing to provide adequate securityduring the training session and at the end of the match.

Al Hilal team doctor Awad Elseed Osman Ahmed Mukhtar had gone inside the pitch to give treatment to an injured player. However, instead of carrying out his duties, he went on to initiate physical altercations with multiple players of Al Ahly. He was subsequently red carded by the referee.

The Disciplinary Board ruled:

- To suspend the Team doctor Mr. Awad Elseed Osman Ahmed Mukhtar for four (4) CAF interclubs matches. The doctor is banned from sitting at the touchline bench and accessing the dressing rooms

- Impose upon the club, Al Hilal, a fine of $10.000 for the unsporting aggressive behaviour of the Team doctor.

On the charges on Al Hilal, the Disciplinary Board Ruled:

- To impose upon a financial sanction of $20.000 for the lack of security during the training session and at the end of the match.

- To limit the attendance of the number of people assisting in matches to be played behind closed doors to 30 people in the tribune along with the operational and technical staff. Al Hilal club is already playing their home matches during the group stage of the Champions league behind closed doors.

In an event that, the number of attendees in the next matches of Al Hilal Club played behind closed doors exceed the above-mentioned quota, a fine of 50,000 USD (Fifty Thousand US Dollars) will be automatically imposed upon Al Hilal Club.

CAF Communication