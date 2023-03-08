Africa: President Kagame and King Mohammed Vi of Morocco to Receive CAF President Dr Motsepe's Outstanding Achievement Award Next Tuesday

7 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will be conferring the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Kigali, Rwanda.

The event, to be attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF Executive Committee, CAF Member Association Presidents and football legends, will be held on Tuesday, 14 March 2023 starting at 18h00 local time (16h00 GMT).

Note to Media: Media interested in covering the event can send their request to: _Communications@cafonline.com__ no later than Wednesday, 13h00 Cairo time. _

Space is limited.

There will be an opportunity for interviews with CAF President and several other guests at the post-event Mixed Zone only for accredited media.

Successful applicants will be notified on Thursday, 09 March 2023.

International media will be responsible for arranging their own visa although CAF will try assist with local authorities.

CAF Communication

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.