Africa: President Kagame and King Mohammed Vi of Morocco to Receive CAF President Dr Motsepe's Outstanding Achievement Award Next Tuesday

The CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will be conferring the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Kigali, Rwanda.

The event, to be attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF Executive Committee, CAF Member Association Presidents and football legends, will be held on Tuesday, 14 March 2023 starting at 18h00 local time (16h00 GMT).

Note to Media: Media interested in covering the event can send their request to: _Communications@cafonline.com__ no later than Wednesday, 13h00 Cairo time. _

Space is limited.

There will be an opportunity for interviews with CAF President and several other guests at the post-event Mixed Zone only for accredited media.

Successful applicants will be notified on Thursday, 09 March 2023.

International media will be responsible for arranging their own visa although CAF will try assist with local authorities.

CAF Communication