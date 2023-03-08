Kenya: Matiangi Trapped at DCI Headquarters as Scattered Supporters Mill Around

Nairobi — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi was trapped at Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Tuesday as agents pressed him over misinformation on an alleged raid at his home.

Once a powerful operator in government who sanction raids against politicians, Matiangi presented himself at DCI at 8.30am a day after he sought to have the agency revise his scheduled appearance from 9.30am to 8am citing pressing engagements. He however remained trapped by the time this article went live at 3pm.

Matinagi arrived in the company of about twelve lawyers, former Cabinet collogue Eugene Wamalwa and two senators from Nyamira and Kisii.

Outside, scattered supporters chanted at armed agents drawn from several DCI formations including the Anti-Terrorism Unit.

"Protect our man!" one supporter shouted.

Matiangi, who remained silent, waved to acknowledge the supporters.

Misinformation, graft charges

His appearance on Tuesday came a day after DCI served his lawyer, Dunstan Omari, with summons weeks after he snubbed a summon. The agency warned that "failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offense liable to prosecution."

Lawyers Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), and Okong'o Omogeni (Nyamira Senator) formed part of his legal team.

Senior Superintendent of Police Michael Sang had earlier said that Matiang'i should appear at the agency's office at 9:30 am without fail or risk facing arrest.

Sang explained that he was investigating allegations of Publication of False Information contrary to section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018, among other offenses, in relation to the supposed raid at Matiangi's home on February 9.

"I have reasons to believe that Matiang'i can assist me in my investigations," he said.

In addition to the investigation by the DCI, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has also launched an inquiry into Matiangi's wealth accumulation since he joined the government.

The EACC probe covers a ten-year period during which Matiangi served in government.