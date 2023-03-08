South Africa: Multiple Award-Winning Group Boyz ll Men Confirm South African Tour Dates

Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris, better known as the Boyz II Men.

press release

Leading event organiser G21 Entertainment together with Vertex Events today announced South African show dates for the legendary super group Boyz II Men happening later this year.

The tour will kick off in Cape Town on Tuesday, the 31st October 2023 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest followed by Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square on Thursday, 2nd November in Pretoria concluding in North West at the Superbowl in Sun City on Saturday, the 4th November 2023.



Following discussions with the group's management earlier this week G21 Entertainment frontman Glen Netshipise stated "We are elated to finally kick off the tour in South Africa later this year. Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic, and now keeping true to that promise, now that it's safe to do so. With three shows planned around the country, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award winning music outfit ."



Limited tickets for the seated concert are available at Ticketpro and range from R690 to R1790.

Also previously purchased tickets in 2020/2021 for the cancelled show will automatically be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders will need to get in touch with Ticketpro to get their old tickets exchanged.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

BOYZ II MEN SOUTH AFRICAN TOUR

Cape Town

Grand Arena, GrandWest

Tuesday, 31st October 2023

Pretoria

SUNBET ARENA, Time Square

Thursday, 2nd November 2023

North West

Superbowl, Sun City

Saturday, 4th November 2023

The Boyz II Men South African tour will be powered by media partners Kaya FM and Kfm 94.5.