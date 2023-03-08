Kenya: Odinga Castigates Kingi for Allowing Politics to Influence Decision on House Leadership

Nairobi — The Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has castigated the Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi for exercising his mandate under the whims of political influences.

Odinga asked Kingi to effect the Senate leadership changes in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya insisting that Parliament cannot be indicted by another arm of government.

Odinga who visited Parliament Buildings today for the first time called on the Speaker to effect the changes and iron out the current stalemate between the Majority and Minority side.

"I hear the speaker of the Senate is stubborn in effecting the changes the house leadership made by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Parliamentary group meeting,"he said.

"I want to urge the speaker to allow the effect of the changes,"Odinga added.

Two week ago,Senate proceedings were suspended for 15 minutes after chaos rocked the House for the fourth time after Kingi failed to effect changes to the Minority wing citing a court order.

Azimio la Umoja's wing opted to wait for the court's decision stopping the changes after Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo wrote to Kingi asking him not to effect the changes, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

However, Odinga has expressed that there was no need for further delays as the bicarmel house cannot be indicted by a separate arm of government.

"They are saying that they received an order from the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal.Parliament cannot be indicted by the tribunal, "Odinga stated.

In the changes,Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has been axed as the Minority Whip and she will be replaced by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will replace Kina as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Dullo was among the close to 30 Jubilee Party members who pledged to work with President William Ruto in open defiance of the Azimio coalition dictates.