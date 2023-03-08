Eritrea: International Women's Day Celebrations in Diaspora

Asmara, 07 March 2023- Nationals in Australia, Canada and the US enthusiastically celebrated the International Women's Day.

At the celebratory event in Melbourne, Australia, Ms. Birhin Okbai, head of the union branch, explaining the role and participation of Eritrean women in the national affairs, expressed readiness to strengthen participation.

Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General in Australia, on his part called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the implementation of national development programs.

At the event, head of national associations delivered messages of solidarity.

Likewise, nationals in Winnipeg, Canada, celebrated the International Women's Day under the theme "Eritrean Women-Unwavering and Undertaking Sweats to Cultivate".

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Nebiat Chewai, chairperson of the preparatory committee, commending the participation of the Eritrean women in the national affairs, called for transferring the noble societal values to the young generation.

Similarly, nationals in Cincinnati, the US, celebrated the International Women's Day with patriotic zeal.