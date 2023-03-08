Angola's Ambassador to Kenya Under Financial, Assets Investigation - Report

BREAKING - The Angolan Attorney-General's Office has reportedly opened an investigation against the country's ambassador to Kenya, according to The East African.

This is based on a report by Angola's state-owned media Rádio Nacional de Angola, East African writes.

The report says that Ambassador Sianga Abilio, is facing a financial and assets investigation case, which is being dealt with by the National Assets Recovery Service of Angola.

It claims a letter by the National Asset Recovery Service was leaked, where it requested information on properties registered to Ambassador Abilio.

The radio station didn't disclose any further details.