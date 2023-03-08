Mozambique: Government to Send Technical Team to Saudi Arabia

6 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government will, within the next two weeks, send a mission from the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX) to Riyadh to begin implementation of the understandings reached during the working visit to Saudi Arabia of President Filipe Nyusi.

Speaking in Riyadh on Sunday, at the end of his three day visit, Nyusi said Saudi businesses are interested in investing in several areas in Mozambique including hydropower, natural gas and renewable energies, civil aviation, tourism, telecommunications and ports.

Other areas discussed, he said, included the construction of sports complexes, and the production of fertilizer. In agriculture, Saudi concerns are interested in the production of beans and soya.

Nyusi also stressed the construction in Mozambique of an Islamic Cultural Centre, which, he claimed, would harmonise cooperation between the two countries.

"We made it clear that, within 15 days, we shall send a mission from APIEX to Riyadh to introduce the matters. The Saudis want to go to Mozambique, but only after knowing what they are going to do and who they are going to speak with', said Nyusi.

"Saudi Arabia wants to enter Africa, particularly southern Africa, and it sees Mozambique as a window through which it can enter', he added.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.