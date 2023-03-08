Mozambique: SERNIC Seizes Cannabis and Cocaine in Manica

7 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), in the central Mozambican province of Manica, has incinerated 100 kilograms of cannabis and five kilos of cocaine among other illicit drugs.

According to the SERNIC spokesperson in Manica, Paulo Candeeiro, cited in Monday's issue of the Beira daily "Diário de Moçambique', the drugs were being transported along the Beira Corridor, which is the national highway from Beira port to Zimbabwe.

"We are working to dismantle the drug dealers, as well as other carriers of illegal products in the province', Candeeiro said, adding that the entire drug was seized in Manica district, which borders on Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of SERNIC in the northern province of Nampula, Enina Tsinine, has announced a sharp increase in crime in the suburbs of Nampula city.

"From January to the present, the authorities have recorded over 600 robberies. The most critical neighborhoods are Murrapaniua, Mutahuanha, Muhaivire and Natiquiri', Tsinine said.

