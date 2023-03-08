Rwanda: IWD - How AOs Ltd Empowers Women Staff to Innovate and Collaborate

As the world marks International Women's Day, it's important to recognize the efforts of companies that empower women and provide them with opportunities to grow and succeed.

AOS Ltd is one of such companies that have taken significant steps to promote women's empowerment in the workplace. Through its initiatives, AOS Ltd has been able to empower its women staff, providing them with a supportive environment where they can innovate and collaborate to achieve success.

For instance, Yvette Magambo, a software project manager at AOS Ltd, has been with the company for two years and describes her experience as challenging but very exciting.

She coordinates her team throughout the software development cycle, ensuring they meet user requirements and develop the product in the right way to satisfy customer needs.

Magambo says she found AOS to be an outstanding environment for women to grow their careers.

During her time at AOS, Magambo has worked on a variety of digital transformation solutions and services including Smart Administration, which helps government institutions to perform their daily activities digitally, processing documents and adopting paperless solutions to save time and work remotely.

She said that with financial support provided by AOS Ltd, she has taken courses from different sources, including a software project management specialization course, which improved her skills, hence assisting different institutions technically.

Magambo emphasized the power of teamwork and the crucial nature of time management in project success and highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing and adopting new technologies in the workplace.

She noted that her experience at AOS Ltd has shown her that women can excel in the tech industry.

"Don't fear the tech industry because you are capable. Focus on trying and discovering your potential throughout the journey," urges Magambo to young girls and women in general who may be intimidated by the field.

Her colleague, Jeannelle Ingabire Gapira, works in the IDC Department, Cloud Unit in the Backup and Storage subunit at AOS Ltd.

She has been with the company for four years and operates the backup system in her daily operations.

Gapira and her team developed a backup system called "Bakula" within the company, which she describes as a moment of victory for her.

"Before we started working on it, we were used to outside consultants coming in to help, but from the experience, we learned that it's possible to develop it ourselves from scratch," she said. "I discovered my creativity while working with the team and it increased my knowledge."

Gapira emphasized that AOS provides sufficient opportunities to women and that both women and men are valued and equal.

She encouraged girls and women to believe in themselves and their abilities, saying that "everything is possible as long as you've set in your mind that you are going to do it."

According to the CEO of AOS Ltd, Seong W. Kim, the company is committed to empowering women staff to innovate and contribute to its growth and success.

"We believe that diversity and inclusion are key to driving innovation and staying competitive in the rapidly evolving ICT industry. Our goal is to create a work environment where all employees, regardless of gender, feel supported and encouraged to share their ideas and contribute to the success of the company," he said.

Kim added that one of the ways they empower women staff to innovate is through mentorship and in-house training programs.

"We are proud to offer these programs and committed to supporting our women staff in their professional development," he said.

He noted that they also believe in creating a work environment that is inclusive and supportive of all employees and are committed to continuing to foster a culture of inclusivity and support for all employees.

AOS Ltd is a Rwandan based ICT service provider and operator of the National Datacenter. It has been operating in Rwanda for several years and has been successfully involved in several projects aimed at improving technology infrastructure and services in the country. Some of their notable clients include the Rwandan government, various private sector organizations in Rwanda and across the region.