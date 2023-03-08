Kenya: High Court Halts Recruitment of New Media Council of Kenya Board Members

Nairobi — The High Court has upheld the petition challenging the recruitment of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Board.

In the ruling, Justice Mugure Thande halted the recruitment exercise of the new board members pending the hearing and determination of the case.

"The respondents and the interested parties should not proceed with the recruitment process pending the hearing and determination of this application," she ruled.

The Employment and Labor Relations Court had on February 27, 2023, lifted the injunction that barred the MCK Board Selection Committee from conducting the recruitment process.

In the case, the petitioner James Mutahi Muchiri cites a conflict of interest in the recruitment process.

Muchiri argues that most of the shortlisted candidates are mainly from the Nation Media Group (NMG).

Attorney General Justin Muturi had issued an advisory opinion on the matter stating that media employees, public servants, and media association staff cannot serve on the board.

He said the officials would compromise the integrity of the board if they were to serve.

The Judge set April 27, 2023, for the mention of the case.