Kenya: Kisii Residents Protest Over Questioning of Matiangi By DCI

Kisii — A hundred of residents in Kisii went into the Streets of Kisii town to protest the questioning of former interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters.

The Residents claimed the questioning of Matiangi by the DCI officers should follow protocol and be treated like any other Kenyan.

While addressing the press they said Matiangi should be handled with dignity since he had served the country in various dockets and performed well.

While chanting 'No Matiangi no peace ' they asked the police to follow the law by taking him to court and charge him.

"We are very disappointed on how the police are handling the Matiang'i issue,take him to court and stop mishandling him,"Said Jilian Obaigwa.

The Residents matched up the office of Kisii Governor Simba Arati and demanded address and assurance if Matiangi was safe.