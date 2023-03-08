Kenya: Kisii Residents Protest Over Questioning of Matiangi By DCI

7 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — A hundred of residents in Kisii went into the Streets of Kisii town to protest the questioning of former interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters.

The Residents claimed the questioning of Matiangi by the DCI officers should follow protocol and be treated like any other Kenyan.

While addressing the press they said Matiangi should be handled with dignity since he had served the country in various dockets and performed well.

While chanting 'No Matiangi no peace ' they asked the police to follow the law by taking him to court and charge him.

"We are very disappointed on how the police are handling the Matiang'i issue,take him to court and stop mishandling him,"Said Jilian Obaigwa.

The Residents matched up the office of Kisii Governor Simba Arati and demanded address and assurance if Matiangi was safe.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.