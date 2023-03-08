Kenya: Africa's Fastest Man Omanyala Reacts After World Athletics Fails to Ratify World Lead of 9.81

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games 100m Ferdinand Omanyala says he is unfazed by the latest setback in his career after World Athletics (WA) failed to ratify his world lead of 9.81 clocked at the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting a fortnight ago.

The world lead was not ratified due to what is suspected to be an error with the wind reading equipment at Nyayo Stadium, noting that the time recorded by Omanyala as well as second-placed Samuel Imeta - who timed a personal best of 9.94 - are not reasonably expected with head-wind of -4.8m/s that was recorded.

Regardless, the African record holder insists the disappointment will not dampen his mood rather will whet his appetite for the world record.

"The season has just started and what matters for me is that I am at peak fitness. In all this, I believe God is saying something, which is that the world record is just around the corner. I can smell it and it will be sooner rather than later before I set it," the African 100m champion said.

Omanyala has been a busy man since the turn of the year, beginning with the World Indoor Tour where he twice broke the national record for the men's 60m.

At the Mondeville leg of the Tour, the Tokyo Olympics semi-finalist clocked 6.55 to win the men's 60m before timing 6.54 a week later to win at the Lievin World Indoor in France.

Omanyala is currently in training and is not expected to be in action until next month when he competes in South Africa.

"I will not be at this weekend's track and field weekend meeting because this month I'll just be resting and preparing for my next competition on April 12 in South Africa. The latest setback does not affect me in any way psychologically. There are still many more competitions ahead for us," he said.

Meanwhile, registration and preparation for this weekend's third leg of the AK Track and Field Weekend meeting in Thika continues with thousands of athletes expected to turn up for the two-day competition.

AK executive committee member Barnaba Korir urged athletes to continue registering online ahead of tomorrow's deadline.