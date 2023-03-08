Angola: National Assembly Deputies Take Office in Pan African Parliament

6 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The representation of the National Assembly of Angola at the Pan African Parliament (PAP) took office Monday in Midrand, South Africa, headquarters of the institution.

The delegation headed by MPLA MP Manuel Augusto is composed of the MPs Maria Rosa Escovalo and Arlete Borges (MPLA) and Adalberto Costa Júnior and Abel Epalanga Chivukuvuku (UNITA).

Angola is a founding member of the Pan African Parliament having already held the post of first vice-president.

The PAP was established by the African Heads of State in 2004, as the Legislative Body of the African Union and integrates five Members of Parliament from each of the fifty-five Member States of the Organization.

The Parliament functions in plenary sessions and meetings of Specialized Committees, in addition to undertaking other missions such as election observation.

The current session runs until March 17.

