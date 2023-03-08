Angola´s Vice President Visits Embassy in Qatar

Doha — The Embassy of Angola in Qatar received on Monday the visit of the Vice President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, who is in the capital of this country, Doha, to participate in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, on behalf of the Head of State, João Lourenço.

Esperança da Costa visited and observed the different parts of the facilities of the Angolan Diplomatic Mission in Qatar, which was inaugurated by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, on February 22, this year.

At the end of the visit, the ambassador of Angola to Qatar, António Coelho Ramos da Cruz, said to the press that the Vice President deems the opening of the diplomatic mission in Qatar was a good choice, in terms of the dignity of the country´s representation in this Asian country located in the Arabian Peninsula.

To note that regarding bilateral cooperation, in 2019 the Head of State, João Lourenço, made an official visit to Qatar and deepened the level of relations with the signing of several agreements which are currently being implemented.

António Ramos da Cruz, who was appointed Angola´s ambassador to Qatar about a year ago, said that the bilateral cooperation agreements already signed in 2019 focused mainly on the sectors of transport, mineral resources and aviation, when Qatar Airlines began flying to Luanda, as well as the lifting of visas on Diplomatic and Service Passports and the Reciprocal Investment Protection and others still under negotiation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ambassador informed that Qatar businesspeople have an old interest in investing in Angola and recalled the trade agreement between the chambers of commerce, which will be reactivated explaining that "In this sense what we are doing is to boost existing intentions between the two countries".

According to the diplomat, Qatar has already been in Angola to try certain public investment procedures, and so the next step will be to continue attracting them.

In relation to the existence, or not, of an Angolan community in the emirate of Qatar, he said that there are Angolan citizens for employment reasons under a work contract, bearing in mind that he is unaware of any immigrants.

"For example we have the footballer Gerson Dala, but most of the Angolans here are in the Oil and Gas sector and some also at Qatar Airways", concluded the ambassador.