Namibia: Johnson Wins Central Open

8 March 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)

KYLE Johnson won the Windhoek Lager Central Open which took place at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

Johnson won the competition over 54 holes with an overall gross score of 229, followed by Mcpaul Ndeilenga on 230, while Christopher Durant had the best nett score of 213 followed by Joseph Martin on 217.

In the A division, Stefanus Bonifatius had the best gross score of 230, with Kevin Wentzel finishing runner-up on 234, while Lebeus Kangandjela had the best nett score of 222, followed by Elias Mulombwelwa on 224.

In the B division, Heinco Schmidt had the best gross score of 230, followed by Helmut Ndjenda on 261, while Mervin Nangolo had the best nett score of 229, after beating Jonas Katti on a count-out.

In the stableford competition, which was played over 36 holes, Claud Abrahams won the A division with 82 points, followed by Inklous Suze on 75 and Fanie Oosthuizen on 72; Hansina Hinda won the B division on 73 points, followed by Wynand Slabbert on 68 and Fanie van Zyl on 65; and Robert Kahimise won the C division, followed by Natasja Louw on 80 and Emery Maboh on 79.

A total of 73 players competed, with 19 each in the A and B divisions, and 35 in the stableford competition, while the players came from Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Tsumeb, Grootfontein, Oranjemund and Oshakati.

The Windhoek Golf & Country Club will host the second round of the Windhoek Lager monthly medal series this coming Saturday, 11 March.

