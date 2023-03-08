Namibia: Big Turnout At Oshakati GP

THE fifth leg of Athletics Namibia's Grand Prix series which was held at the Oshakati Stadium on Saturday saw a big turnout with close to 300 athletes competing.

A total of 198 men and 92 women representing mostly northern Namibian athletics clubs competed in the event, although several other clubs from Windhoek, Swakopmund and Tsumeb were also represented.

Karlien Botha of the Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Club gave the best performance of the day when she won the women's discus with a distance of 43,17 metres, which was just over three metres short of Wilna Bredenhann's national record of 46,42 metres.

Lavinia Shikongo of the Ongwediva Run Along Multidisciplinary Club came second with a distance of 18,64m, while Ndaendelao Hamukwaya of Namibia Police Oshana AC coming third in 17,24m.

In the other women's events, Jade Nangula of Unam Athletics Club won the 100m in 12,31 seconds, followed by Johanna Ludgerus of Namibia Correctional Services Athletics Club (NCS AC) (12,42) and Hanganeni Fikunawa of Nust Welwitschia 77 AC (12,57); while Christine Mukumbi of Unam AC won the 400m in 1:01,57, followed by Lahja Iipinge of Ongwediva Run Along Multidisciplinary Club (1:01,92) and Maria Iiyambo of Cheetahs AC (1:03,53).

Nyanyukweni Frans of Epupa Rapids Athletics Club won two gold medals in the women's middle distance events.

She won the 800m in 2:20,74, followed by Saara Shikongo of Kakadhinwa AC (2:21,92) and Linea Iita of Epupa Rapids AC (2:22,79), while she also won the 1 500m in 4:44,22, followed by Saara Shikongo (4:45,43) and Martha Shivolo of NCS AC (4:48,15).

Elizabeth Kalola of Ohangwena Athletics Club won the women's 3 000m in 10:09,56, followed by Martha Shivolo of NCS (10:09,56) and Beata Nghilifilwa of Oshikuku AC (10:16,28).

In the men's events, Gilbert Hainuca of Nust Welwitschia 77 AC won the 100m in 10,48 seconds, followed by Phillip Haiduwa of QSB AC (10,88) and Gregor Appolus of Unam AC (10,95), while Elton Hoeseb of QSB AC won the 400m in 47,99 seconds, followed by Enock Kawiwi of Unam AC (48,63) and Gift Masahu of QSB AC (48,82).

Jonas Erastus of Kakadhinwa AC won two gold medals in the 800m and 5 000m events.

He won the former with a time of 1:59,23, followed by Paavo Eshiko of Olupale AC (1:59,85) and Tangeni Shikongo of the Athletics Development Club (1:59,98), while he won the 5 000m in 15:10,83, followed by Matias Simon of Namibian Police AC (15:12,49) and Andreas Dumeni of Kakadhinwa AC (15:14,63).

Teofelus Lisias of Cheetah AC won the 1 500m in 4:07,23 followed by Jackson Petrus of Zion AC (4:08,36) and Paavo Eshiko of Olupale AC (4:08,50).

David Ndeilenga of NCS AC won the javelin throw with a distance of 39,87m, followed by Heinrich Frans of Outapi Rockets AC(36,57) and Cosmos Haindongo of Ohangwena AC (29,71).

Mike Mweshifilua of Namibian Police Oshana AC won the shot put with a distance of 8,71m followed by Simon Shijhepo of Namib Lions AC (8,52) and Frans Shaanika of Oshakati AC (8,50m).

Tomas Shikongo of Onguti AC won the long jump with a distance of 6,18m followed by Nekanda Kweya of Outapi Rockets AC (5,85m) and Cosmos Haindongo of Ohangwena AC (5,83m).

The Nust Welwitschia 77 AC team won the women's 4x400m relay in a time of 4:21,91, followed by Unam AC (4:24,31), while Unam AC won the men's 4x400m relay in 3:22,56, followed by Quinton Steele Botes AC in 3:22,80 and Unam AC in 3:28,87.

Lahja Ishitile of Nust Welwitschia AC won the T11 200m in 27,76 seconds, followed by Lahja Iipinge of Ongwediva (29,05) and Sarafina Johannes of Kakadhinwa (34,08), while Tangeni Ashipala of Swakop Striders AC won the men's T11 200m in 24,24 seconds, followed by Petrus Kasanga of Namib Lions AC (25,89).

Unam Athletics Club was a comfortable winner of the club competition with 86,5 points, followed by QSB AC (57,5) and Kakadhinwa AC (55).

The results are attached.

Documents

Oshakati GP Results