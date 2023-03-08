Mozambique: Mechanisms Sought to Respond to Climate Change

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Land and Environment is seeking to improve the mechanisms to respond firmly to the challenges imposed by climate change, and produce recommendations with a view to building climate resilience.

According to the Deputy Minister of Land and Environment, Fernando de Sousa, through this mechanism, the sector could monitor and report compliance with the targets of the Nationally Determined Contribution and other instruments regarded as relevant in defending the environment.

"At the same time, it will contribute to improving our communication with national and international monitoring bodies concerning biodiversity and climate change', said Sousa, speaking at the launch of the Platform for Dialogue on the Environment.

The launch ceremony, together with the start of the debates, was held in coordination with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, and the German government, among other partners.

The debate, lasting for two days, will discuss, in various panels, issues such as the sustainable management of the miombo forests, and territorial organization in managing the environment, among other matters.

The Ministry of Land and Environment distributed awards for the best environmentally sustainable initiatives in the areas of land management, forestry management, wildlife management, sanitation and conservation of the coastal mangrove forest.

Prominent Mozambican environmentalist Carlos Serra Jr said that the launch of the platform came at an opportune moment, because it allows the existence of an appropriate place to pose all concerns regarding the environment.

"A platform makes all the difference because sometimes we are isolated and disconnected, but through a platform we can communicate and pool our efforts for the preservation of the environment', said Serra.