Kenya: Odinga Plans Mass Protests as President Ruto Ignores Demands

8 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

The 14-day ultimatum given by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to the government to address certain issues including the restoration of food subsidies and a reduction in taxes lapses Wednesday midnight.

The sticky issue of the high cost of living is another demand that Odinga has been very vocal about and wants the government to provide tangible solutions on how it would address it.

Odinga had threatened to lead nationwide protests should the government fail to meet their demands within the stipulated period.

On Thursday, Odinga will make an announcement on the planned mass action if President William Ruto fails to address the Azimio coalition's issues.

"If the government fails to address these demands we shall take action," he said during a prayer meeting at the Jeevanjee Gardens.

The opening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers was also another demand by Odinga.

The opposition leader has sustained his allegations that IEBC stole his presidential victory in the August 2022 polls.

In a swift rejoinder, however, President Ruto told off Odinga on his claim stressing that elections were past Kenyans.

Odinga also demanded a halt in the ongoing recruitment exercise of the new members of the electoral body.

Already, the Selection Panel overseeing the exercise has advertised vacancies in the commission and advertised one position for the Chairperson and five other members.

